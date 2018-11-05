Listen Live Sports

Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong team for reality TV comedy pilot

November 5, 2018 1:54 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong are trying out as comedy teammates.

TBS said it has ordered a reality series pilot that will test the pair’s ability to take on odd jobs.

The pilot, with the working title “Unqualified,” could be the basis for a series.

The concept: O’Neal and Jeong try to master jobs including mall rent-a-cop, substitute schoolteacher and train conductor.

TBS said basketball great and sports commentator O’Neal and doctor-turned-actor Jeong showed their chemistry when they appeared on the series “Drop The Mic.”

In a joint statement, O’Neal and Jeon said they are “built to hustle.”

Jeong’s credits include “Crazy Rich Asians,” ”The Hangover” and “Dr. Ken.”

O’Neal has appeared or done voice-overs in films including “Scary Move 4” and “The Lego Movie.”

