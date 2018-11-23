Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharkey’s stat line leads Samford past Purdue Fort Wayne

November 23, 2018 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Josh Sharkey tied a career-high with 25 points, had seven steals with six rebounds and six assists and Samford beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-66 on Friday night.

John Konchar’s 3-pointer with 2:48 to play brought the Mastodons within 68-66 but Purdue Fort Wayne missed it last seven shot attempts. Sharkey scored Samford’s last 10 points including all six of his free throws.

Samford entered the contest holding opponents to 36.6 percent shooting and continued that defensive pressure limiting Purdue Fort Wayne to 37 percent (23 of 62) from the field. The Bulldogs (6-1) meanwhile shot 27 of 52 (52 percent). Ruben Guerrero added 15 points and six rebounds and Myron Gordon scored 11 points.

Konchar led the Mastodons (3-4) with 24 points and nine rebounds and Kason Harrell scored 14.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons