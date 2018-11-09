Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Blues Sums

November 9, 2018 10:34 pm
 
San Jose 0 0 0—0
St. Louis 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 2 (Tarasenko), 14:50. Penalties_Pavelski, SJ, (slashing), 14:15; Dunn, STL, (slashing), 14:15; M.Karlsson, SJ, (slashing), 17:05; Thomas, STL, (interference), 19:10.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 8 (Schwartz), 5:28. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 2 (Steen, Bozak), 13:57. Penalties_Thornton, SJ, (tripping), 2:21; Bozak, STL, (tripping), 16:56; E.Karlsson, SJ, (slashing), 19:06.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Steen 5 (Bozak, Parayko), 12:21. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (cross checking), 8:11; Burns, SJ, (tripping), 12:52; St. Louis bench, served by Sanford (too many men on the ice), 19:08.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-13-14_33. St. Louis 9-13-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-2-2 (31 shots-27 saves). St. Louis, Johnson 2-2-0 (33-33).

A_17,032 (19,150). T_2:20.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.

