The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharks-Golden Knights Sums

November 25, 2018 12:48 am
 
San Jose 0 0 0—0
Vegas 4 1 1—6

First Period_1, Vegas, W.Karlsson 6 (McNabb, Marchessault), 0:14. 2, Vegas, Miller 2 (Smith), 4:40. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 7 (Smith, Miller), 9:29 (pp). 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 8 (Tuch), 16:28. Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ, (holding), 8:36.

Second Period_5, Vegas, Carrier 4 (Reaves), 3:27. Penalties_Carrier, VGK, (hooking), 6:46; Kane, SJ, (high sticking), 13:06; Kane, SJ, served by Labanc, (tripping), 15:41; Kane, SJ, served by Labanc, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:41; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:41; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:41; Marchessault, VGK, (slashing), 16:34; San Jose bench, served by Kane (misconduct), 16:34.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Tuch 7 (Theodore), 5:58. Penalties_Hertl, SJ, (roughing), 4:30; Eakin, VGK, (roughing), 4:30; Carrier, VGK, (roughing), 7:14; Goodrow, SJ, served by Labanc, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:43; Goodrow, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:43; Braun, SJ, (roughing), 17:14; Reaves, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:14; Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 18:25.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-14-8_33. Vegas 11-10-15_36.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Vegas 1 of 6.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 3-3-2 (36 shots-30 saves). Vegas, Fleury 12-8-1 (33-33).

A_18,252 (17,367). T_2:34.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

