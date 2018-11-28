Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Maple Leafs Sum

November 28, 2018
 
San Jose 1 1 1—3
Toronto 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 16 (Matthews, Marner), 3:38 (pp). 2, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Couture, Labanc), 10:40 (pp). 3, Toronto, Matthews 11 (Rielly, Marner), 11:19 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 17 (Marner, Hyman), 19:42.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Marleau 6 (Johnsson, Ennis), 1:53 (pp). 6, San Jose, Pavelski 16 (Burns, Couture), 4:18 (pp).

Third Period_7, Toronto, Matthews 12 (Kapanen, Johnsson), 10:59. 8, San Jose, M.Karlsson 2 (Donskoi, Kane), 18:02.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-13-15_41. Toronto 9-8-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 3; Toronto 3 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 3-4-2 (29 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 14-7-0 (41-38).

A_19,362 (18,819). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Tim Nowak.

