The Associated Press
 
Sheriff: Julio Jones’ relatives wounded in Alabama shooting

November 21, 2018 4:14 am
 
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say four relatives of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have been wounded in a shooting at an Alabama trailer park.

Al.com reports Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says the cause of the Sunday shooting remains unclear. He says Jermain Dickerson, Tamarius Dickerson and Royald Jones confronted Jahlen Baker at gunpoint in Magnolia Springs. Mack says the Dickersons and Baker are brothers, and Royald Jones is a cousin. Mack says Julio Jones is either a cousin or uncle to the men.

He says Baker was shot in the abdomen and remains in critical condition. The other three were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition or have been released.

Mack says guns and marijuana were recovered at the scene. He says charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

