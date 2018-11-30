Listen Live Sports

Shorts scores 21 and UC Davis ends 3-game losing streak

November 30, 2018 12:07 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — TJ Shorts II made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points with seven assists and six rebounds in helping UC Davis end a three-game losing streak with a 73-57 victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Caleb Fuller added three 3-pointers and 13 points and Siler Schneider scored 12 for the Aggies (2-6), who shot 47.5 percent and made 10 of 32 shots from the arc. The Aggies took advantage of 19 Northern Arizona turnovers to score 24 points.

Luke Avdalovic had 11 points and Bernie Andre totaled nine points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-3).

The Aggies took off to a 10-point lead 5½ minutes into the game and led by 11, 39-28, at halftime.

Shorts made two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 15-5 run that gave UC Davis its largest lead of 18 with 5:52 remaining. The Lumberjacks responded with a 9-0 run, but Shorts and Rogers Printup made 3-pointers and Schneider added a bucket to go back up by 17 with 1½ minutes to go.

