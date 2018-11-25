Listen Live Sports

Showdown Sunday? Not quite in NFL’s Week 12

November 25, 2018 12:02 pm
 
It’s not quite Showdown Sunday in the NFL in Week 12.

Of the 11 games on deck, none involves two teams with winning records. The closest is the early afternoon visit by Seattle (5-5) to Carolina (6-4), while a pair of 5-5 teams meet later in the day when Miami visits Indianapolis.

Elsewhere, the Jaguars visit the Bills, the Browns visit the Bengals, the Patriots travel to the Jets, the Giants are in Philadelphia, the 49ers head to Tampa Bay and the Raiders visit Baltimore.

The Cardinals visit the Chargers and the Steelers visit the Broncos later in the day.

Perhaps the most important matchup comes Sunday night, when the Packers (4-5-1) visit the Vikings (5-4-1) in a matchup of NFC North rivals competing for a wild-card playoff spot.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

