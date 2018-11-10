Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Simmons sends S. Dakota past W. Illinois for a 17-12 victory

November 10, 2018 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw for 220 yards and a score and rushed for 66 yards and South Dakota beat Western Illinois 17-12 on Saturday.

Simmons led a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard scoring pass to Caleb Vander Esch for a 7-3 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter and South Dakota (4-6, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) never trailed again.

Kai Henry’s 4-yard touchdown run with 9:14 to play made it a 17-6 score. The Leathernecks scored their lone TD when Joe Turk blocked Brady Schutt’s punt that Daymon Murray recovered in the end zone.

Western Illinois (5-5, 4-3) quarterback Sean McGuire threw for 251 yards with 116 going to Clint Ratkovich. The Coyotes limited Western Illinois to 21 yards rushing on 22 attempts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline