Simpson, Burch-Manning lead S. Dakota to 83-58 win in opener

November 7, 2018 11:41 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Triston Simpson scored a career-high 23 points and buried a pair of 3-pointers as South Dakota broke the game open after halftime, defeating York 83-58 in a season opener Wednesday night.

The win started off Todd Lee’s tenure as coach with a win. With South Dakota leading 45-32 at the break, Simpson opened the second half with a 3, sparking a 16-5 run that he closed with another 3 four minutes later to put the NAIA Panthers away. The 3-pointers were the only two Simpson made.

Trey Burch-Manning added 22 points for the Coyotes, knocking down four 3-pointers and grabbing eight rebounds with four steals. Tyler Peterson scored 15.

South Dakota scored 17 points off 19 York turnovers, blocked four shots and had 10 steals.

Andrew Stafford and Nevell Lenard led the Panthers with 12 points each. Eric Lenear added 10.

