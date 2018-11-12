Listen Live Sports

Simpson, Peterson, Armstrong get South Dakota past NAU 90-74

November 12, 2018 11:41 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Triston Simpson, Tyler Peterson and Brandon Armstrong combined for 69 points to help South Dakota beat Northern Arizona 90-74 on Monday night.

Northern Arizona (1-1) trailed 40-31 at halftime and stayed within single digits for most of the second half, but a 13-6 surge stretched South Dakota’s (2-0) lead to 80-68 with 3:27 to play. Peterson scored five points and Simpson had four during the stretch.

Simpson scored 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made 10 of 12 free throws. Peterson was 6 of 9 from the field and had 23 points. Armstrong made 6 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.

Carlos Hines had 23 points to lead Northern Arizona. Ted McCree chipped in 16 points.

The Coyotes improve to 9-0 in November since the opening of Sanford Coyote Sports Center in 2016. It was just the second trip to Vermillion for the Lumberjacks, and the first since the 1959-60 season.

