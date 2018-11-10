Listen Live Sports

Singletary’s banner day lifts FAU over W Kentucky 34-15

November 10, 2018 8:26 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Singletary ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Florida Atlantic running back to top 4,000 career yards, and the Owls cruised to a 34-15 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Singletary also passed Ron Dayne for eighth place all-time in FBS play with his 64th career TD run. Singletary tied the Wisconsin running back’s mark with a 40-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter and slipped past the former Badgers’ star on a 1-yard plunge with 10:28 remaining in the game.

Kerrith Whyte Jr., who finished with 163 yards on 21 carries, staked the Owls (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) to a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard run on FAU’s first possession of the game. Singletary ran for 40 yards of the 65-yard drive to top the 4,000-yard mark. Vladimir Rivas’ 30-yard field goal put FAU up 10-0 after one quarter.

Steven Duncan’s 15-yard TD toss to Mik’Quan Deane got the Hilltoppers (1-9, 0-6) on the scoreboard, but the extra-point kick was blocked, and when Alex Rinella booted a 40-yard field on the last play of the first half it left WKU trailing 10-9.

Singletary’s long TD run pushed the lead to 17-9 and his second score upped the advantage to 27-9. Whyte Jr. put the game out of reach with a 77-yard TD run with 2:19 remaining.

