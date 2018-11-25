Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SIU-Edwardsville gets first win, 80-68 over Incarnate Word

November 25, 2018 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tyresse Williford scored 20 points, David McFarland added 12, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and SIU-Edwardsville rallied to beat Incarnate Word 80-68 on Sunday for its first win of the season.

McFarland broke a 33-all tie with a 3-pointer and the Cougars led 58-45 after Jaylen McCoy’s layup and 3-pointer with 9:38 to play after shooting 75 percent from the field to that point in the second half. Christian Peevy’s 3-point play cut the lead to 11 with 7:59 to play, but the Cardinals got no closer.

Anselm Uzuegbunem scored 12 and Brandon Jackson and McCoy had 10 apiece for the Cougars (1-3), who shot 49 percent to the Cardinals’ 46 percent and trailed 27-26 at halftime.

Peevy scored a career-high 32 points and made 14 of 15 free throws for the Cardinals (4-5), who made 23 of 25 from the line. Morgan Taylor and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 apiece and Augustine Ene had 10.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration