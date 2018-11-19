Listen Live Sports

Skiles scores season-best 30, South Alabama cruises 79-58

November 19, 2018 11:47 pm
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rodrick Skiles scored a season-high 30 points, including six 3-pointers and South Alabama pulled away in the second half, defeating Southeast Missouri State 79-58 Monday night.

South Alabama (3-2) opened the second half on a 13-8 run, stretching a nine-point lead at the break to 52-38 on an Abdul Dial 3-pointer four minutes in. Jordan Andrews added 15 points — scoring on five 3-pointers — and Trhae Mitchell added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars. South Alabama’s 13 treys is a season high.

Sage Tolbert scored 11 points and Ledarrius Brewer 10 for SEMO (3-3), which shot 34 percent from the floor (21-for-62) and were out-rebounded 32-17.

There were five ties and two lead changes in the early going but South Alabama scored the last six points over the final 2:48 of the first half to open a nine-point lead. Southeast Missouri State had five misses and a turnover in that span.

