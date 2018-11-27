Smith has career-best 26 as ULM thumps NW State 80-52

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Daishon Smith had 17 points in the first half as Louisiana-Monroe pulled away early and coasted to an 80-52 win over Northwestern State to halt a three-game skid on Tuesday night.

Smith, who missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury, nailed 8 of 13 from long range to finish with a career-best 26 points. He made five 3s in the first half.

JD Williams came off the bench to score 14 with seven rebounds with Jontray Harris adding 11 points with five assists.

The Warhawks had doubled Northwestern State’s score, 22-11, midway in the first period. They led 44-26 at the break and won the second half 36-26.

ULM (3-3) shot 56 percent in the first half, while holding Northwestern State to just eight field goals. The Warhawks finished shooting 51 percent (28-55) with the Demons making just 19 of 64 shots (30 percent).

LaTerrance Reed had 14 points to lead Northwestern State (2-5) with Dandre Love adding 10 points.

