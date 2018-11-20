Listen Live Sports

Smith runs for 3 TDs; Miami (Ohio) beats Ball State 42-21

November 20, 2018 10:56 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Alonzo Smith ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) held Ball State scoreless in the second half for a 42-21 victory on Tuesday night.

Gus Ragland accounted for three more scores for Miami (6-6, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). He completed 11 of 16 passes for 159 yards, and his 4-yard touchdown toss to Dominique Robinson tied the game at 21-21 with five seconds left before halftime.

Ragland bulled in for two scores from the 1-yard line, the second early in the third quarter. Smith broke loose on two big scoring runs, a 56-yarder in the second quarter and a 47-yarder late in the third. His 2-yard TD run capped the scoring with 10:27 to play.

Kenny Young ran for 38 yards for Miami, and is now 11 shy of 2,000 career yards rushing.

Drew Plitt was 17-of-29 passing for 175 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Ball State (4-8, 3-5).

