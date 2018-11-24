Listen Live Sports

Smith scores 25, No. 8 Stanford beats American in Hawaii

November 24, 2018 7:10 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Alanna Smith scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 8 Stanford beat American 71-49 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday.

Dijonai Carrington added 13 points for the Cardinal (5-0), who never trailed and led by as many as 22 points.

Smith went 10 for 18 from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. The senior forward also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Carrington was 6 of 7 on field goals and recorded seven rebounds, and Nadia Fingall added 10 points and five boards. Kiana Williams had nine points and seven assists.

Elina Koskimies scored 13 points, Kaitlyn Lewis had 12 and Kaitlyn Marenyi added 11 for the Eagles (3-2).

Stanford shot 41.9 from the field to American’s 37 percent and won the rebounding battle, 40 to 25.

The Cardinal scored 21 second-chance points off of 15 offensive rebounds.

Stanford led 30-23 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal were playing their second team coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in as many days. Their opponent Friday, Florida Gulf Coast, reached the second round of last season’s tournament, while American was ousted in the first round.

American: One day after shooting 36 of 40 from the free-throw line in a 69-57 win over Hawaii, the Eagles were 12 of 15 on free throws Saturday. For the season, they are 93 of 110 from the line (84.5 percent).

UP NEXT

American takes on Florida Gulf Coast on the final day of the four-team tournament Sunday.

Stanford will play Hawaii on Sunday, a team it has never lost to in nine previous meetings.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

