Smith to Dunlap combo helps Harvard sink Pennsylvania 29-7

November 10, 2018 4:30 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Smith threw two touchdown passes to Brian Dunlap and Harvard’s defense stuffed Pennsylvania in a 29-7 win on Saturday.

Harvard (5-4, 3-3 Ivy League) built a 29-0 lead and limited Penn to 58 yards on 32 carries, 171 yards passing and intercepted the Quakers’ Ryan Glover twice.

Both teams started their opening drives throwing interceptions, but after Max Jones intercepted Glover, the Crimson used the short field to march 29 yards in four plays that ended when Charlie Booker III ran for a 1-yard score.

After a field goal, Smith threw a 9-yard score to Dunlap with 61 seconds before halftime for a 16-0 lead. Smith threw a 12-yarder to Dunlap with 2:32 left in the third, and Devin Darrington closed out the scoring for Harvard with a 10-yard TD run.

Glover finished with 150 yards passing for the Quakers (6-3, 3-3).

