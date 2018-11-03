Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sneed throws 5 TDs, Montana beats Southern Utah 57-14

November 3, 2018 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dalton Sneed passed for 323 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions on Saturday, and Montana beat Southern Utah 57-14.

The Grizzlies (5-4, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) led 30-14 at halftime and outscored the Thunderbirds 27-0 in the second half.

Montana had no turnovers and outgained Southern Utah 635-241 in total offense. Sneed had three of his five TD passes in the third quarter, two to Samuel Akem, who had his third straight game with at least two TDs.

Jeremy Calhoun ran 16 times for 99 yards and a touchdown for Montana. Sneed added 52 yards on eight carries.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Keenan Curran had six catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns, Akem had five catches for 89 yards and Jerry Louie-McGee had five catches for 87 yards and a score.

Tyler Skidmore passed for 138 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Thunderbirds (1-8, 1-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad