SoCon leader Wofford rallies past Western Carolina 38-23

November 10, 2018 7:03 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Newman ran for touchdowns of 38 and 4 yards and Wofford rallied in the second half to defeat Western Carolina 38-23 on Saturday.

Newman rushed 12 times for 93 yards, and Andre Stoddard gained 82 and added an insurance score with 44 seconds left in the game.

Tyrie Adams completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards and led Western Carolina (3-7, 1-7 Southern) on four unanswered scoring drives — two Will Horton field goals and TD runs by Adams and Connell Young. The Catamounts built a 20-7 lead on conference leader Wofford, which is ranked No. 14 in the FCS coaches poll.

The Terriers (7-3, 6-2) cut the gap to 20-14 by the break and led 31-23 in the fourth quarter. George Gbesee intercepted Adams with a minute remaining and Stoddard iced the game with a 12-yard TD run three plays later.

