Sounders-Timbers, Sums

November 4, 2018 7:50 pm
 
Seattle 1 0—1
Portland 2 0—2

First half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 11 (Roldan), 10th minute; 2, Portland, Ebobisse, 3 (Valeri), 17th; 3, Portland, Blanco, 11, 29th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Svensson, 85th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher; Kathryn Nesbitt; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_0.

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Jorge Flores, Liam Ridgewell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman (Lawrence Olum, 51st), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 75th), Andy Polo.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall (Roman Torres, 40th), Nouhou Tolo; Osvaldo Alonso, Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan (Waylon Francis, 31st), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

