Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina adds 2 top-15 recruits for next year

November 14, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hasn’t sat still in her first season without consensus national player of the year A’ja Wilson.

Staley’s Gamecocks announced a pair of five-star signings in 6-foot-3 forward Laeticia Amihere and 6-foot guard Brea Beal.

Amihere is from Milton, Ontario, and made a splash as a 15-year-old in 2017 when she became the first Canadian woman to dunk in a game. She is rated the No. 10 prospect overall by ESPN.

Beal, from Rock Island, Illinois, was her state’s Ms. Basketball each of the past two years. She is ranked No. 13 overall by ESPN.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Staley said both will make a significant impact to the Gamecock program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated