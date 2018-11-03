South Dakota St. has no trouble with Missouri St., wins 59-7

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Taryn Christion threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead South Dakota State to a 59-7 rout of Missouri State on Saturday.

Christion was 15-of-28 passing for 259 yards. His 32-yard touchdown run made it 38-7 late in the second quarter.

Pierre Strong Jr. had touchdowns runs from 54 and 55 yards and finished with 136 yards rushing on nine carries for South Dakota State (6-2, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade Johnson had two touchdown receptions and finished with 130 yards receiving. Adam Anderson also caught a pair of TDs and finished with 85 yards.

The Jackrabbit defense held Missouri State to 183 yards of offense and forced three quarterbacks into four interceptions.

Peyton Huslig threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Currie for Missouri State (4-5, 2-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which has lost 12 straight games in the Dakotas dating to 2010.

