South Florida beats Alabama A&M 80-63

November 6, 2018 9:58 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins scored 17 points, Justin Brown added 16 and South Florida beat Alabama A&M 80-63 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Last season, USF posted the program’s first double-digit win total since 2013-14 under first-year coach Brian Gregory.

LaQuincy Rideau added eight points, five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals for USF. T.J. Lang made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points in his USF debut.

USF jumped out to a 22-8 lead, but it was cut to 34-31 by halftime. Alabama A&M took a 41-40 lead early in the second half, but USF went up 58-47 five minutes later.

Arthur Johnson led Alabama A&M with 20 points and three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers and 10 of 14 free throws.

Alabama A&M interim head coach Dylan Howard will try to improve upon a 3-28 team a year ago, with all three victories coming in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

