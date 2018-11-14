Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern California lands elite hoops recruiting class

November 14, 2018 11:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield has landed three forwards and a guard in the highest-ranked recruiting class ever by the school’s basketball program.

Forwards Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Max Agbonkpolo and guard Kyle Sturdivant will play for the Trojans in 2019-20. They are rated the No. 1 class by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and No. 2 by ESPN.com.

Mobley and Okongwu are five-star recruits. Current freshman Kevin Porter Jr. was the school’s first five-star recruit since DeMar DeRozan in 2008.

Mobley, a 6-foot-10 forward from Rancho Christian School in Temecula, California, is rated as the state’s top recruit by 247Sports.com. He averaged 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a junior last season.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He and Okongwu played together on the Compton Magic team.

Okongwu, a 6-10 forward from Chino Hills High in Chino Hills, California, is the second-rated player in the state behind Mobley. He led his school to the Division I California state championship last season with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

Agbonkpolo, a 6-8 forward from Santa Margarita Catholic High in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is the fifth-ranked recruit from California.

Sturdivant, a 6-3 guard from Norcross High in Norcross, Georgia, led his school to the Georgia Class 7A title game and was named the 7A Georgia Player of the Year.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated