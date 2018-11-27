Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Illinois drops Colorado State 82-67

November 27, 2018 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Armon Fletcher scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead five Salukis in double-figure scoring and Southern Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado State 82-67 on Tuesday night.

Kavion Pippen scored 16, Aaron Cook added 15 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. had 10 for the Salukis (4-3), who shot 58 percent and outscored the Rams 44-20 in the paint. Eric McGill had 10 points with seven assists and Southern Illinois won the rebound battle 34-17.

The Rams (4-3) closed to 55-49 on Anthony Masinton-Bonner’s free throw, but Darius Bean’s 3-pointer sparked an 11-4 run and the Salukis pulled ahead by as many as 18 points. Colorado State hit 9 of 22 from the field in the second half and was outrebounded 20-9.

Pippens’ two-handed dunk put Southern Illinois up 34-30 while the Rams went scoreless for 2:50, but Masinton-Bonner’s layup tied it a 40. Cook hit a 3 on the next possession and the Salukis led 43-40 at halftime on 62-percent shooting.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Masinton-Bonner and Kris Martin scored 15 points apiece for the Rams. J.D. Paige scored 12 and Kendle Moore 10.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia