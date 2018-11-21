Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Miss beats WCU 68-63 in Cancun Challenge

November 21, 2018 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tyree Griffin scored 18 points, Cortez Edwards added 17 and Southern Miss beat Western Carolina 68-63 on Wednesday for third place in the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Western Carolina took its first lead, 59-57, since the early going with 5:49 remaining, but that was the Catamounts’ final field goal of the game. Matt Halvorsen made two free throws with 1:40 left to pull WCU to 65-63, but after both teams missed shots, Griffin sealed it by making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 29 seconds.

Dominic Magee scored 15 points and LaDavius Draine had 13 for Southern Miss (4-1). Edwards had 12 points in the first half as Southern Miss led 42-37.

Onno Steger, Carlos Dotson and Kameron Gibson each scored 10 points for Western Carolina (1-5). The Catamounts shot a season-best 60.9 percent from the field in the opening half, but turned it over 19 times.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission