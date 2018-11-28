Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Southern Miss holds off S. Alabama for 71-67 win

November 28, 2018 11:37 pm
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cortez Edwards scored 19 points and Tyree Griffin and Leonard Harper-Baker each scored 18 and Southern Mississippi beat South Alabama 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Harper-Baker made a jump shot, LaDavius Draine sank a pair of free throws with 4:24 to play, and Southern Miss (5-2) led 60-59 and never trailed again. Harper-Barker made a 3-point play with 55 seconds left for a 66-62 advantage. He added two more points 22 seconds later before Jordan Andrews countered with a 3-pointer to reduce South Alabama’s deficit to 68-65.

Griffin made 1 of 2 free throws and the Golden Eagles led 69-65. Kory Holden responded with a jump hot and immediately fouled Griffin, who sank a pair of free throws for the game’s final margin.

The Golden Eagles overcame 14-of-23 (61 percent) from the free-throw line and made 26 of 54 from the floor.

Holden led South Alabama (3-4) with 28 points with eight 3-pointers, Rodrick Sikes scored 14 and Josh Ajayi scored 11.

