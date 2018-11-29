Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Utah hits 15 3s, routs San Diego Christian 111-64

November 29, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jacob Calloway scored 20 points, Maizen Fausett had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Southern Utah routed NAIA-member San Diego Christian 111-64 on Thursday night.

Southern Utah (4-1) rebounded from its only loss of the season, 76-71 at UNLV on Friday.

The Thunderbirds shot 51 percent (41 of 81) from the floor that included 15 3-pointers. Kenton Eskridge, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Atlanta, added a career-high 16 points for Southern Utah. Brandon Better had 15 points and Cameron Oluyitan 11. Calloway and Eskridge each made four shots from long range.

Derek Novsek made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points to lead San Diego Christian.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Thunderbirds jumped out on a 23-7 lead and built a 56-32 halftime advantage. Calloway’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 84-53 with about nine minutes to play.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor