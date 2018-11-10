Southern Utah uses 2nd-half run to beat San Jose State 66-59

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan scored 15 points, Dwayne Morgan added 13 and Southern Utah rallied with 12 straight points to beat San Jose State 66-59 on Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds (2-0) trailed 51-44 before going on a 12-0 run to lead 56-51 with 6:05 to go. Southern Utah pushed to lead to 61-53 on Ivan Madunic’s dunk with 2:47 to go and led by no less than six from there.

The first half had 10 lead changes and ended with a 31-all tie. The Spartans (1-1) took control early in the second half and led 48-41 after a 14-4 run.

Craig LeCesne had 15 points and Seneca Knight added 10 for San Jose State.

Southern Utah made just 3 of 18 from 3-point range but made 25 of 50 from inside the arc. The Thunderbirds had a 22-2 edge in points off turnovers, committing only 10 turnovers to San Jose State’s 19.

