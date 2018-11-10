Listen Live Sports

Southern wins fourth straight with 56-24 victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton threw for four touchdowns and Southern University defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56-24 on Saturday night for the Jaguars’ fourth-straight victory.

Skelton was 12-of-15 passing for 283 yards. He threw 28- and 57-yard scoring passes to Randall Menard in the first quarter and with Jarmarqueza Mims’ 5-yard run to open the scoring, the Jaguars (6-3, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 21-6 after the first quarter.

Skelton then threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Register and a 15-yarder to Trey Smith in the second quarter, that also included a 1-yard TD run by Devon Benn with the half ending 42-9. John Lampley added a 20-yard TD pass to Kendall Catalon and Christopher Chaney a 43-yard run for third-quarter touchdowns.

The Jaguars outgained the Golden Lions (1-9, 0-6) by a 589-278 margin.

Southern leads second-place Grambling (5-2) in the SWAC West. Both teams have a bye next week before they meet in a regular-season finale on Nov. 24.

