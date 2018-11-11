SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|33
|18
|Birmingham
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|14
|Peoria
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|25
|20
|Fayetteville
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|29
|33
|Roanoke
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|22
|Evansville
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|26
|34
|Knoxville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|19
|28
|Pensacola
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|15
|22
|Quad City
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|14
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Roanoke 4, Evansville 3, OT
Macon 4, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, OT
Birmingham 2, Quad City 1
Fayetteville 6, Peoria 5, OT
Macon 3, Huntsville 2
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
