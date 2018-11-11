SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 9 8 0 0 1 17 33 18 Birmingham 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 14 Peoria 7 5 0 2 0 12 31 21 Huntsville 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 20 Fayetteville 8 3 4 1 0 7 29 33 Roanoke 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 22 Evansville 9 2 6 1 0 5 26 34 Knoxville 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 28 Pensacola 7 2 4 1 0 5 15 22 Quad City 6 1 4 1 0 3 14 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Evansville 3, OT

Macon 4, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, OT

Birmingham 2, Quad City 1

Fayetteville 6, Peoria 5, OT

Sunday’s Games

Macon 3, Huntsville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

