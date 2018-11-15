SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|33
|18
|Birmingham
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|27
|16
|Peoria
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|25
|20
|Fayetteville
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|29
|33
|Roanoke
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|22
|Evansville
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|26
|34
|Knoxville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|19
|28
|Pensacola
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|15
|22
|Quad City
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|16
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Birmingham 4, Quad City 2
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
