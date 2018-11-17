SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|11
|9
|1
|0
|1
|19
|37
|22
|Birmingham
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|18
|38
|22
|Peoria
|9
|7
|0
|2
|0
|16
|39
|23
|Huntsville
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|31
|31
|Fayetteville
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|35
|40
|Roanoke
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|26
|27
|Knoxville
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|26
|33
|Pensacola
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|18
|28
|Quad City
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|22
|32
|Evansville
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|28
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3, OT
Macon 3, Roanoke 0
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4
Peoria 4, Evansville 0
Pensacola 2, Quad City 1
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 4, Macon 1
Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2
Quad City 5, Pensacola 1
Peoria 4, Evansville 2
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
