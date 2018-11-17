Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

November 17, 2018 10:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 11 9 1 0 1 19 37 22
Birmingham 9 9 0 0 0 18 38 22
Peoria 8 6 0 2 0 14 35 21
Huntsville 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 31
Fayetteville 10 4 5 1 0 9 35 40
Roanoke 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 27
Knoxville 9 3 4 2 0 8 26 33
Pensacola 8 3 4 1 0 7 17 23
Evansville 10 2 7 1 0 5 26 38
Quad City 8 1 6 1 0 3 17 31

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Macon 3, Roanoke 0

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4

Peoria 4, Evansville 0

Pensacola 2, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 4, Macon 1

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

