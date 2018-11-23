Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 23, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 10 10 0 0 0 20 43 25
Macon 12 9 1 0 2 20 38 24
Peoria 9 7 0 2 0 16 39 23
Fayetteville 12 5 5 1 1 12 42 46
Knoxville 11 5 4 2 0 12 35 39
Huntsville 10 4 5 1 0 9 34 36
Pensacola 10 4 5 1 0 9 20 29
Roanoke 9 4 5 0 0 8 28 31
Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 22 32
Evansville 12 2 9 1 0 5 31 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 3

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

