SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|20
|43
|25
|Macon
|12
|9
|1
|0
|2
|20
|38
|24
|Peoria
|9
|7
|0
|2
|0
|16
|39
|23
|Knoxville
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|35
|39
|Fayetteville
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|42
|46
|Roanoke
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Huntsville
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|36
|40
|Pensacola
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|21
|33
|Quad City
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|26
|33
|Evansville
|12
|2
|9
|1
|0
|5
|31
|47
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 3
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2
Quad City 4, Pensacola 1
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
