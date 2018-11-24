SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 11 11 0 0 0 22 45 25 Macon 13 9 2 0 2 20 38 26 Peoria 10 8 0 2 0 18 43 25 Knoxville 12 6 4 2 0 14 43 42 Fayetteville 13 5 6 2 0 12 45 54 Roanoke 10 5 5 0 0 10 32 33 Huntsville 11 4 6 1 0 9 36 40 Pensacola 11 4 6 1 0 9 21 33 Quad City 10 3 6 1 0 7 26 33 Evansville 13 2 10 1 0 5 33 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2

Quad City 4, Pensacola 1

Peoria 4, Evansville 2

Birmingham 2, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

