SPHL At A Glance

November 28, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 12 11 1 0 0 22 46 28
Macon 14 10 2 0 2 22 41 27
Peoria 11 9 0 2 0 20 46 27
Knoxville 12 6 4 2 0 14 43 42
Fayetteville 13 5 6 2 0 12 45 54
Huntsville 12 5 6 1 0 11 39 42
Roanoke 11 5 6 0 0 10 34 36
Pensacola 12 4 6 2 0 10 23 36
Quad City 11 4 6 1 0 9 27 33
Evansville 14 2 11 1 0 5 33 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

