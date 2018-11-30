SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 15 11 2 0 2 24 45 30 Birmingham 12 11 1 0 0 22 46 28 Peoria 12 9 1 2 0 20 48 32 Knoxville 12 6 4 2 0 14 43 42 Fayetteville 14 6 6 2 0 14 50 56 Huntsville 12 5 6 1 0 11 39 42 Roanoke 12 5 7 0 0 10 37 40 Pensacola 12 4 6 2 0 10 23 36 Quad City 11 4 6 1 0 9 27 33 Evansville 14 2 11 1 0 5 33 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Peoria 2

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Advertisement

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.