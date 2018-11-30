SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|22
|46
|28
|Macon
|14
|10
|2
|0
|2
|22
|41
|27
|Peoria
|12
|9
|1
|2
|0
|20
|48
|32
|Knoxville
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|43
|42
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|50
|56
|Huntsville
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|39
|42
|Roanoke
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|34
|36
|Pensacola
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|23
|36
|Quad City
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|27
|33
|Evansville
|14
|2
|11
|1
|0
|5
|33
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 5, Peoria 2
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m.
