SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|13
|12
|1
|0
|0
|24
|49
|28
|Macon
|15
|11
|2
|0
|2
|24
|45
|30
|Peoria
|12
|9
|1
|2
|0
|20
|48
|32
|Knoxville
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|43
|47
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|50
|56
|Huntsville
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|44
|42
|Quad City
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|33
|Roanoke
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|37
|40
|Pensacola
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|23
|39
|Evansville
|15
|2
|12
|1
|0
|5
|33
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 5, Peoria 2
Macon 4, Roanoke 3
Huntsville 5, Knoxville 0
Quad City 4, Evansville 0
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.