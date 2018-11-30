Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
SPHL At A Glance

November 30, 2018 11:07 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 13 12 1 0 0 24 49 28
Macon 15 11 2 0 2 24 45 30
Peoria 12 9 1 2 0 20 48 32
Knoxville 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 47
Fayetteville 14 6 6 2 0 14 50 56
Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42
Quad City 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 33
Roanoke 12 5 7 0 0 10 37 40
Pensacola 13 4 7 2 0 10 23 39
Evansville 15 2 12 1 0 5 33 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Peoria 2

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Huntsville 5, Knoxville 0

Quad City 4, Evansville 0

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m.

