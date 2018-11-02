SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|19
|11
|Birmingham
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|7
|Peoria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|12
|7
|Huntsville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Fayetteville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|13
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Roanoke
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Quad City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Pensacola
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Evansville
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Macon 4, Fayetteville 2
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.