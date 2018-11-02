SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11 Peoria 4 3 0 1 0 7 18 9 Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Birmingham 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 7 Knoxville 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 16 Fayetteville 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 13 Roanoke 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 Quad City 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 15 Pensacola 5 1 4 0 0 2 9 16 Evansville 4 0 4 0 0 0 10 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 2

Peoria 6, Quad City 2

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

