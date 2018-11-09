SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 7 6 0 0 1 13 26 14 Birmingham 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 13 Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 20 10 Huntsville 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 13 Knoxville 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 24 Roanoke 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 19 Fayetteville 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 22 Evansville 8 2 6 0 0 4 23 30 Quad City 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 23 Pensacola 6 1 4 1 0 3 11 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Evansville 5, Fayetteville 3

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Evansville 2

Macon 3, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2, OT

Birmingham 6, Quad City 5, OT

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

