SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|23
|12
|Peoria
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|20
|10
|Birmingham
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|8
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|11
|Knoxville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|15
|16
|Fayetteville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|17
|Roanoke
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|17
|Quad City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|17
|Pensacola
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Evansville
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Macon 4, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 4, Roanoke 2
Peoria 6, Quad City 2
Birmingham 3, Evansville 1
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2
Macon 4, Fayetteville 1
Peoria 2, Quad City 1
Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
