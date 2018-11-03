SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 6 5 0 0 1 11 23 12 Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 20 10 Birmingham 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 8 Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Knoxville 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 16 Fayetteville 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 17 Roanoke 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 17 Pensacola 5 1 4 0 0 2 9 16 Evansville 5 0 5 0 0 0 11 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 2

Peoria 6, Quad City 2

Birmingham 3, Evansville 1

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.