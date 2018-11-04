SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 6 5 0 0 1 11 23 12 Peoria 5 4 0 1 0 9 20 10 Birmingham 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 8 Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 11 Knoxville 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 21 Fayetteville 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 17 Roanoke 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 Evansville 6 1 5 0 0 2 16 21 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 17 Pensacola 5 1 4 0 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Evansville 5, Knoxville 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

