SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 11 9 1 0 1 19 37 22 Birmingham 9 9 0 0 0 18 38 22 Peoria 9 7 0 2 0 16 39 23 Huntsville 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 31 Fayetteville 10 4 5 1 0 9 35 40 Roanoke 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 27 Knoxville 9 3 4 2 0 8 26 33 Pensacola 9 3 5 1 0 7 18 28 Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 22 32 Evansville 11 2 8 1 0 5 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Macon at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.