SPHL At A Glance

November 20, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 11 9 1 0 1 19 37 22
Birmingham 9 9 0 0 0 18 38 22
Peoria 9 7 0 2 0 16 39 23
Huntsville 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 31
Fayetteville 10 4 5 1 0 9 35 40
Roanoke 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 27
Knoxville 9 3 4 2 0 8 26 33
Pensacola 9 3 5 1 0 7 18 28
Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 22 32
Evansville 11 2 8 1 0 5 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Macon at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

