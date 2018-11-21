Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 21, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 10 10 0 0 0 20 43 25
Macon 12 9 1 0 2 20 38 24
Peoria 9 7 0 2 0 16 39 23
Huntsville 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 31
Fayetteville 10 4 5 1 0 9 35 40
Pensacola 10 4 5 1 0 9 20 29
Roanoke 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 27
Knoxville 9 3 4 2 0 8 26 33
Quad City 9 2 6 1 0 5 22 32
Evansville 12 2 9 1 0 5 31 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Macon 1, SO

Birmingham 5, Evansville 3

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

