SPHL At A Glance

November 24, 2018 10:39 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 12 11 1 0 0 22 46 28
Macon 14 10 2 0 2 22 41 27
Peoria 10 8 0 2 0 18 43 25
Knoxville 12 6 4 2 0 14 43 42
Fayetteville 13 5 6 2 0 12 45 54
Huntsville 12 5 6 1 0 11 39 42
Roanoke 11 5 6 0 0 10 34 36
Quad City 11 4 6 1 0 9 27 33
Pensacola 11 4 6 1 0 9 21 33
Evansville 14 2 11 1 0 5 33 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2

Quad City 4, Pensacola 1

Peoria 4, Evansville 2

Birmingham 2, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 3, Birmingham 1

Quad City 1, Evansville 0

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

